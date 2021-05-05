NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. ET): The Red Sox have scratched outfielder Alex Verdugo, who was slated to hit second and play center field. It’s a precautionary move with the wet outfield grass and Verdugo dealing with lower back tightness, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Here is the new Red Sox lineup:

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Franchy Cordero, LF

ORIGINAL STORY: Can one of baseball’s top prospects slow down a red-hot Red Sox lineup Wednesday night in Boston?

The Red Sox and Tigers continue their three-game series at Fenway Park, as top pitching prospect Casey Mize toes the rubber for Detroit opposite Sox southpaw Martin Perez.

Boston is getting its first look at Mize. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Auburn is 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA in five starts this season. Mize was really good in his first two starts of the year (one earned run in 11 innings) but has been roughed up lately, losing his last three starts and allowing 14 runs on 18 hits in just under 16 innings.

Taking on Boston will be a tall task for Mize, despite his incredible stuff. The Red Sox enter play Wednesday leading the majors in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, doubles and extra-base hits â€¦ while also leading the American League in runs.