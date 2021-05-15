Red Sox Wrap: Offense Lifts Martín Pérez To First Win Vs. Angels

The Boston Red Sox will take the series against the Los Angeles Angels after a 9-0 win Saturday in the second game of the set.
And with the victory came pitcher Martín Pérez’s first win on the mound after nine starts this season, thanks to the most run support he’s gotten all year, to say the least.
Boston blasted three home runs off the bats of birthday boy Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in a 12-hit game. The bottom of the lineup came alive as well, with Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero producing at the plate.
With the win, the Red Sox improve to to 25-16 on the season. Here’s how it all went down against the Angels:
ON THE MOUND
— It took a season-high 97 pitches, but Pérez finally got his first win of the season in his start Saturday thanks to some run support.
He tossed six full innings without allowing a run and gave up just four hits. The left-hander did give up four walks and was shaky to start his outing, but settled in and had five strikeouts.
— Phillips Valdéz got the seventh inning and held the shutout, walking one, striking out another and making a play on a ground ball to end the inning.
— Darwinzon Hernandez had a bit of a rocky eighth, walking the first batter he saw and allowing him to advance thanks to a wild pitch. Right after that, he walked Anthony Rendon, who joined Taylor Ward on the bases, but the final batter of the inning grounded out to get him out of trouble.
— Austin Brice closed the game out thanks to a double play that ended the ninth. He threw 12 of his 17 pitches for strike and gave up one hit with a strikeout.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The birthday boy got things going for Boston to give it an early lead in the first inning, with Alex Verdugo delivering a solo homer to right to give the Red Sox a 1-0 advantage. He went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, setting the tone for balls being crushed out of Fenway Park.
— Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth with a double and next up, Rafael Devers was walked to set up Bobby Dalbec three batters later. With two outs, he dropped a double in perfectly off the wall to score the runners. Franchy Cordero followed that up with another double to score Dalbec and the Red Sox went up 4-0 by the end of the inning.
Dalbec finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
— Bogaerts blasted his longest home run of the season thus far (446 feet) well over the Green Monster in the bottom of the fifth. It helped score Verdugo and Martinez who singled back-to-back to start the frame and extend the lead to 7-0.
Bogaerts was 2-for-1 with two runs, three RBIs and a walk.
— Cordero recorded another RBI double after Dalbec led the sixth off with a double of his own to make it an 8-0 ball game. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
— Devers was the final member of the Red Sox to go yard Saturday, hitting one 408 feet to right to tack on an extra run. His day at the plate saw him go 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.
— Martinez was 2-for-4 with a run. Marwin González, Christian Vázquez and Hunter Renfroe went without hits Saturday.
TWEET OF THE GAME
OK, this happened pregame. But it’s worthy of note:
UP NEXT
Boston took care of the series against LA, but there’s one more game against the Angels on Sunday where the Red Sox can take care of business with a sweep.
First pitch from Fenway Park is at 1:10 p.m. ET.