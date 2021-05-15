Red Sox Wrap: Offense Lifts Martín Pérez To First Win Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will take the series against the Los Angeles Angels after a 9-0 win Saturday in the second game of the set.

And with the victory came pitcher Martín Pérez’s first win on the mound after nine starts this season, thanks to the most run support he’s gotten all year, to say the least.

Boston blasted three home runs off the bats of birthday boy Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in a 12-hit game. The bottom of the lineup came alive as well, with Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero producing at the plate.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to to 25-16 on the season. Here’s how it all went down against the Angels:

ON THE MOUND

— It took a season-high 97 pitches, but Pérez finally got his first win of the season in his start Saturday thanks to some run support.

He tossed six full innings without allowing a run and gave up just four hits. The left-hander did give up four walks and was shaky to start his outing, but settled in and had five strikeouts.