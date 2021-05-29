NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox played just six innings Friday night, but it ended up being all they’d need.

Boston beat Miami 5-2 a shortened, rain-soaked game at Fenway Park. The grounds crew brought the tarp onto the field in the middle of the sixth and decided to call the game with the rain looking like it would not move out of the area until Saturday.

Martín Pérez lasted just five innings, presumably due to the weather conditions, but did enough to earn his third win of the season. Alex Verdugo provided the game-winning home run.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 31-20, while the Marlins fell to 24-27.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wet.

The two teams battled through less-than-ideal conditions throughout the night.