The Boston Red Sox offense was on fire from the first inning of their game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Climbing out to as much as a six-run lead by the third inning thanks to the bats and a decent start from Nick Pivetta, the bullpen made it interesting, allowing the Tigers to climb within two.

But the Red Sox ultimately held on to an 11-7 win thanks to a 14-hit night and four home runs from Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts, Hunter Renfroe and Kike Hernandez.

With the win, Boston improves to 18-12 on the season and 9-8 at home.

Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE MOUND

— Nick Pivetta was the winning pitcher Tuesday, striking out eight batters and giving up three earned runs off six hits and two walks for the Red Sox. He battled though some long at-bats, though, and 100 pitches by the end of the fifth were enough to hang his hat on.

Pivetta Day ends with 8 Ks. pic.twitter.com/Pl0SLqFLvO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2021

— Once Pivetta’s day was done, the Red Sox turned into righty reliever Austin Brice in the low-leverage situation and things got interesting.