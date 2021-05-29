Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Comes Up Clutch In Win Vs. Marlins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff didn’t always make it easy, but they certainly came through when it mattered in a number of high-leverage moments.

The Red Sox benefitted from the Miami Marlins stranding 12 runners through eight innings. Boston’s Adam Ottavino came through clutch while stranding bases loaded in the seventh and Hirokazu Sawamura stranded a pair of Marlins on second and third in the eighth. Ultimately, it helped the Red Sox claim a 3-1 victory in front of 25,000-plus at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi got the win on the mound while the Red Sox offense finished with 12 hits behind Rafael Devers (3-for-4, run) and Hunter Renfroe (2-for-3, RBI, run).

The Red Sox improved to 32-20 while the Marlins fell to 24-28 on the season.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Exciting.

The performance of the pitching staff brought plenty of excitement, and the first full-capacity crowd certainly appreciated it.