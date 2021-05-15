Red Sox Wrap: Clutch Bobby Dalbec Homer Paves Way To Win Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the Boston Red Sox faced the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Sox manager Alex Cora appeared on NESN for his exclusive “Friday Night Fenway” interview with Tom Caron.

Asked what he’s learned about this Red Sox team through 25 percent of the season, as Friday marked the 40th game of the season, Cora pointed out that his team knows how to grind out wins. It is exceedingly rare for them to ever feel out of a game and, conversely, it’s quite common for them to secure a victory thanks to one swing of the bat.

That’s precisely what ended up happening hours later, as the Red Sox opened the three-game set with the Angels at Fenway with a 4-3 win.

Down 3-2 in the seventh inning, having just squandered a 2-1 advantage, Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec stepped in with one on and one out. He homered — that aforementioned one swing of the bat — and it guided the Red Sox to the victory.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta was once again sharp, becoming just the third Red Sox pitcher — Pedro Martinez and Matt Clement being the others — to go undefeated in their first 10 starts with Boston.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 24-16, while the Angels fall to 16-21 with the loss.

