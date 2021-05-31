NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Monday dropped the first of the four-game series against the Houston Astros.

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, after a dominant start to his year, fell into the fourth straight loss of a slump on the mound, and save for Hunter Renfroe’s contributions, they didn’t have much at the plate in the 11-2 loss.

Astros pitchers allowed just five hits all night behind Jose Urquidy’s six inning start, and multi-hit games from José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker put things out of reach for the Red Sox.

With the loss, Boston falls to 32-21 on the season, and a full two spots back behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Strike Three.

Renfroe was the only member of the starting lineup who didn’t record one of the Red Sox’s 12 strikeouts.