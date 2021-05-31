The Boston Red Sox on Monday dropped the first of the four-game series against the Houston Astros.
Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, after a dominant start to his year, fell into the fourth straight loss of a slump on the mound, and save for Hunter Renfroe’s contributions, they didn’t have much at the plate in the 11-2 loss.
Astros pitchers allowed just five hits all night behind Jose Urquidy’s six inning start, and multi-hit games from José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker put things out of reach for the Red Sox.
With the loss, Boston falls to 32-21 on the season, and a full two spots back behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
Here’s how it all went down.
GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)
Strike Three.
Renfroe was the only member of the starting lineup who didn’t record one of the Red Sox’s 12 strikeouts.
ON THE MOUND
— After starting the season 5-0, Eduardo Rodriguez now is 5-4 on the mound after his toughest performance yet.
He made it just 4 2/3 innings into the game after giving up six earned runs off seven hits and two walks. He struck out four, but worked for those Ks, throwing 97 pitches in the outing.
The killer was the third inning. Rodriguez had given up three innings, but José Altuve hit a weak, Minute-Maid homer (just 330 feet to left) to make it a 5-0 game.
— Colton Brewer took the Major League mound for the first time in 2021 in relief, but allowed four earned of his own off four hits and three walks. He struck out a single batter and recorded three outs between the fifth and sixth innings.
— Phillips Valdéz inherited a runner taking over in the sixth, going 1 1/3 innings and giving up a run off two hits. He struck out two.
— Andriese closed out the game for Boston in the eighth, walking one but getting out of the inning with two strikeouts.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— In the top of the sixth, Hunter Renfroe doubled to lead the inning off and rounded the bases after Alex Verdugo hit a double of his own a batter later to get Boston on the board.
— Renfroe put up his fourth-consecutive multi-hit game in the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run. Christian Arroyo followed it up with a double, but was stranded.
— Christian Vázquez was the only other Red Sox player to record a hit.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Silver linings courtesy of Hunter Renfroe. Stat courtesy of Girl At The Game’s Gabrielle Starr.
UP NEXT
Good news. The Red Sox still can win the series, as long as they win their next three on the road against the Astros, starting with Tuesday’s game. First pitch from Houston is at 8:10 p.m. ET.