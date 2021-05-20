Red Sox Wrap: Garrett Richards, Offense Leads Boston Past Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox granted starting pitcher Garrett Richards some early run support and it ultimately proved enough as Boston earned a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Boston.

The Red Sox compiled 13 hits as a team with four batters — Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers — recording multiple hits.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 26-18 while the Blue Jays fell to 23-18.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Fast start.

Boston’s offense got off to a hot start and it ultimately was more than enough to earn the win.