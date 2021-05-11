Red Sox Wrap: Orioles Spoil Short But Solid Start From Martín Pérez

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox came away with the series, but the Baltimore Orioles spoiled Boston’s sweep of the four-game set with a 4-1 win Monday at Camden Yards.

J.D. Martinez had two hits, but Boston’s bats were otherwise quiet (four hits) in support of Martín Pérez, who looked solid through five innings but was pulled after just 74 pitches.

Reliever Matt Andriese took the loss as Boston fell to 22-14. The Sox still have a small cushion atop the American League East, but the four-game win streak is snapped.

Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE MOUND

— Pérez, searching for his first win in six starts, didn’t find it on Monday.

After a fairly quick 1-2-3 first inning, the lefty gave up a home run to leadoff hitter Ryan Mountcastle in the bottom of the second. He struck out two straight to get out of the jam and finished with a solid five innings of work save for the homer.

He gave up the one earned run in addition to four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. His pitch count was low at just 74, 53 of which were strikes.