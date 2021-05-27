NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were down a run to the Atlanta Braves with thunderstorms threatening at Fenway Park, but Rafael Devers made sure they took the lead before the game was temporarily postponed in the top of the seventh.

The Red Sox home run leader went yard in the fourth to tie the game, and re-took the lead with a double in the sixth to give him three RBIs on the day. Two from Christian Vázquez immediately after (he finished with three) gave Boston a three run lead before an almost three-hour rain delay served as a really long seventh-inning stretch. Boston scored two runs when play resumed for the eventual 9-5 victory.

Nick Pivetta remains undefeated on the mound in six decisions this season, recording nine strikeouts in six innings with a big lift from the clutch hitting.

Boston improves to 30-20 on the season, splitting the two-game series against Atlanta.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Timely.

Boston used a big sixth inning to steal the lead just before the rain came.