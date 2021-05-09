Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Shines In 4-3 Win Over Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the Boston Red Sox have enjoyed their time playing the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.

Boston secured the series win of its four-game set against Baltimore on Sunday with a 4-3 victory at Camden Yards in Game 3.

And it was the Rafael Devers show.

Three of the Sox’s four runs came off the bat of the star third baseman, who hit a solo shot and a two-RBI double in the victory, which was Boston’s fourth straight.

Nick Pivetta delivered a sharp enough outing on the mound, surrendering just two runs across six innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 22-13, while the Orioles fall to 15-19 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down: