Red Sox Wrap: Rangers Beat Boston 8-6 In Back-And-Forth Contest

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez was solid in his first two innings but ran into some trouble in the third.

The southpaw allowed three of the first four batters to hit singles, the third of which drove in the Rangers’ first run of the game. He loaded up the bases two batters later before another single (this time from Nate Lowe) drove in two more. And just like that, the Rangers had a 3-2 lead.

Rodriguez calmed down for a 1-2-3 fourth. He had plenty of time to rest between innings after Boston’s bats boosted their lead back to two, but the lefty gave up a leadoff home run to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth that made it a one-run game once again.

In the end, Rodriguez gave up four earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

— Matt Andriese came in for the sixth, and the Rangers lit him up quickly.

Willie Calhoun wrapped a two-run dinger around the right field foul pole with one out in the inning to give the lead back to the Rangers. Kiner-Falefa tripled later in the inning to make it 7-5.

Andriese finished the inning, but the damage was done.

— Josh Taylor tossed a hitless seventh inning.