Red Sox Wrap: Rangers Steal Series With 5-3 Comeback Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have dropped their first series since their first of the season, as the Texas Rangers earned a 5-3 lead on Sunday at hone.

The Red Sox lead by as many as two runs during the game thanks to a solid start from Garrett Richards and the bat of Xander Bogaerts, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on to the narrow advantage.

They fall to 17-12 on the season with the loss. Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE MOUND

— After a breakout performance for the Red Sox in his last start, Richards pulled together another nice outing against the Rangers.

Entering the game with a 4.94 ERA, he brought it down further to 4.00 after five innings of work Sunday. He gave up four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts, and was relieved after giving up a single earned run during the fourth.

Things got hairy for a moment in the first, where a wild pitch saw two runners advance to scoring position with one out. But Richards struck the next two batters out consecutively to get himself out of the jam.

— Darwinzon HernÃ¡ndez had yet another nice inning in relief, facing four batters and striking out two of them. He gave up an infield single, but nothing game of it for Texas.