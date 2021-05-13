Red Sox Wrap: Stranded Runners Result In 4-1 Loss Against Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox officially dropped the three-game set with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in a 4-1 result.

The Red Sox were held to five hits and stranded seven batters on base, and on the other side of the ball, didn’t see Eduardo Rodriguez’s best start of the year.

Athletics pitcher James Kaprielian, making his Major League Baseball debut against Boston, picked up the win, and settled into his game after the Red Sox scored first early on.

But the Boston bats either were quiet or couldn’t come up clutch from there, and despite a memorable play in the field from Hunter Renfroe, the Red Sox fell to a 22-16 record.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

The offense couldn’t do much even with the bases loaded on two different occasions.