Red Sox Wrap: Two-Out Offense Big For Boston In Win Over Phillies

A quality start and timely hits typically is a recipe for a win, and it sure was for the Red Sox on Friday night.

Despite striking out 17 times, Boston faced minimal trouble in its 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez all had big nights at the plate for the Red Sox, who also received a clutch knock from newcomer Danny Santana.

Martín Pérez hurled six strong innings to earn his second win of the season. The southpaw outdueled Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 28-18, while the Phillies drop to 22-23.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Gritty.

The Red Sox scored nine of their 11 runs with two outs.