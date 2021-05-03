Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Named AL Reliever Of The Month For April

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had a very successful month of April while also realizing just how dominant Matt Barnes can be in the closer role.

Barnes was a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities in April en route to being named the American League Reliever of the Month.

— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2021

The right-hander threw six innings without giving up an earned run. Barnes struck out 11 while only walking one batter without giving up an extra-base hit.

To say Barnes was dominant would be an understatement, and he’s making an early case for his first All-Star Game appearance, as well as one of the most solid closers in Major League Baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images