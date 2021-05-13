Refresher On How NBA Play-In Tournament Works Since Celtics Are In It

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have been a uniquely frustrating group of men this season, and their fate is deserved.

With Wednesday’s loss to the awful Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics are locked into the play-in tournament.

By the way, don’t say we didn’t warn you that they weren’t legitimate title contenders before the season or that they waved the white flag at the trade deadline.

Right now, the Celtics own the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Winning out in their final two regular-season games would allow them to secure that seed for the postseason without needing the Charlotte Hornets or Indiana Pacers to start losing games. But if there’s anything we can count on this season, it’s that the Celtics can’t be counted on to win consecutive games.

So, here’s what to know about the play-in tournament.

— The tournament is double-elimination for the seventh and eight seeds, and single-elimination for the ninth and 10th seeds.

— The first games will be 7 vs. 8, and 9 vs. 10.