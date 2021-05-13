NESN Logo Sign In

On the second-to-last carry of his collegiate career, Rhamondre Stevenson took a shotgun handoff from quarterback Spencer Rattler and brushed past the arm tackle of a blitzing Florida safety.

Moments later, he ran through a linebacker, his white undershirt stretching in the defender’s grasp.

Then he juked left to evade another lunging linebacker, and then right, to get past a second safety and a defensive end. All three players wound up sprawled on the AT&T Stadium turf.

Finally, Stevenson delivered a stiff-arm to the chest of 313-pound tackle Jalen Lee, trotted into the end zone and blew a kiss to the Oklahoma fans in attendance.

That 15-yard touchdown romp headlined the most dominant rushing performance of Stevenson’s two-year Sooners tenure — he finished with 186 yards on 18 carries in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl rout — and showcased the skill set that made him such an intriguing New England Patriots draft pick.

Stevenson (fourth round, 120th overall) boasts a rare blend of size and shiftiness that made him extremely difficult for Big 12 defenders to bring down.

Measuring in at 6 feet, 231 pounds — the heaviest Patriots running back ever drafted under Bill Belichick — Stevenson forced an average of 0.36 missed tackles per carry in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus, the fifth-best mark in the FBS. Only second-round pick Javonte Williams broke tackles at a higher rate while also logging more carries.