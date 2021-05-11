Rob Gronkowski Sheds Light On State Of Relationship With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick haven’t chopped it up much at all since the tight end left New England after the 2019 NFL season.

This apparently isn’t due to bad blood between the future Hall of Famers, however.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “#Greeny” podcast, Gronkowski explained where things currently stand in his relationship with his former head coach.

“It’s always been a great relationship actually and I’m super blessed just to have the nine years that I had there, big time,” Gronkowski told host Mike Greenberg, as transcribed by MassLive. “I’ve learned so much throughout my time there. But I would say the relationship is fine. I mean, I really haven’t talked to (Belichick) at all since I’ve been traded to the Tampa Bay Bucs, but if I see him in the streets, if I see him out at an event, a football event, wherever it is, a charity event, I have absolutely no problem with him.

“I feel like we would just kick it off like we normally would, any event. Talk some football real quick, because you know he’s got to always talk football, and just catch up quick. But I feel like there’ll be no problems at all and we’ll just kick it off like how we normally do.”

Gronk’s remarks aren’t very surprising, as there seemingly is no reason why there would be any beef between he and Belichick. Gronkowski left New England on his own terms — following a Super Bowl win, no less — and Belichick and Co. facilitated his desired move to Tampa Bay upon his NFL return.

Speaking of returns, Gronkowski will be back in Foxboro at some point during the upcoming season when the Patriots host the Bucs.