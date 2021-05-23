Robert Williams Could Not Care Less About His Strong Game 1 Showing

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a fantastic night for Robert Williams.

For all of the other Boston Celtics, it was pretty bad.

And, unsurprisingly, the 104-93 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is what Williams is going to remember from Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs first round.

Williams, who was a game-time decision Saturday, ended up playing and was all over the place. He finished having blocked nine shots in the loss, one shy of the NBA postseason single-game record. It also was the most shots he’s ever blocked in his life, he admitted.

However…

“It don’t mean (expletive) if we’re losing,” Williams told reporters after the game, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

In addition to the nine rejections, Williams also had nine boards, five of which came on the offensive glass, and 11 points.