Robert Williams has had his short-term availability once again altered.

The Boston Celtics center was listed on the injury report leading up to Boston’s game against the Chicago Bills on Friday night. This time, though, it was a different ailment as Williams was ruled to be questionable with a left turf toe injury.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said prior to Friday’s contest that Williams will not play, while his short-term fate is left hanging in the balance, as well.

“Well, turf toe is an interesting one because, for anybody that has ever had it, it’s a nuisance. It’s a difficult thing to deal with,” Stevens said on a pregame video conference. “He’s meeting with specialists and figuring out the best method of attack. He almost sat out Wednesday.

“It’s one of those things you can play through, but the pain is pretty significant and I think that each time he plays it’s going to feel more and more. So, he’s going to sit tonight and I don’t know what his availability will be like anytime in the next week. But, obviously, we’re going to have other guys step up. It’s not ideal.”

No, it’s not ideal. Especially given the fact the Celtics have went 10-2 in the big man’s 12 starts this season.

Of note, this injury is unrelated to the left knee soreness that kept Williams out seven games just a few weeks ago.