Romeo Langford In Concussion Protocols, Out For Celtics Vs. Magic

Romeo Langford can’t seem to catch a break.

After sitting most of the season while recovering from an offseason wrist surgery, and then contracting COVID-19 right around the time he was due back, something else has come up that will keep the second-year guard off the court.

The Boston Celtics added Langford to its injury report late ahead of their game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

He’s out and in the NBA’s concussion protocol after bumping heads with a teammate in practice Tuesday and woke up with a bad headache, Brad Stevens said pregame.

Romeo Langford (Concussion Protocol) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2021

He joins Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson as inactives, while Orlando has just nine players available.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Magic is 7 p.m. ET.