The Red Sox prospects currently generating the most buzz are Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Jeter Downs — and deservedly so.

Just keep an eye on Ronaldo Hernández.

Boston acquired the Colombian backstop from the Tampa Bay Rays in an offseason trade that has a chance to go down as one of the great heists of the Chaim Bloom era. Hernández, 23, is the top catching prospect in the system — No. 14 overall on SoxProspects.com — although Connor Wong, a product of the Mookie Betts trade, isn’t far behind.

Hernández began the season by hitting just .214 over his first four games with zero extra-base hits, but has hit .316 in the five games since, including his first two home runs for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Here’s the first homer, which he hit last Thursday against the Hartford Yard Goats:

Ronaldo Hernandez with the long ball!

Portland and Hartford now tied, 2-2 as we head to the top of the fifth inning pic.twitter.com/iRVqN1CHmY — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 14, 2021

Here’s the second blast, hit Sunday afternoon in Hartford: