Ronnie Perkins Takeaways: Patriots Defender Could Be Best Draft Pick

Among drafted edge defenders, Perkins ranked third in PFF’s pass-rush win rate metric with 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and 19 hurries in 2020, and first in PFF’s run-stop rate metric with 13 run stops on the season.

Perkins does a nice job of using his hands to punch away grabby offensive tackles while rushing the quarterback off the edge. Despite his subpar testing numbers, Perkins (No. 7) showed impressive agility rounding corners and good closing speed to finish.

He had a tendency to occasionally run past quarterbacks but generally did a nice job of keeping the passer contained in the pocket. He looked natural on stunts and games and his vision and instincts were on display while picking the correct gaps to shoot. The St. Louis native was virtually unblockable in his second game back from suspension against a below-average Kansas offensive line that was barely getting in the way as Perkins registered 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss.

Perkins’ entire next game against Oklahoma State also essentially looks like a highlight reel for the talented edge rusher with two sacks and a tackle for loss. He didn’t play every snap for Oklahoma and would rotate series’ between three-down duties and as a third-down pass rusher.

One of Perkins’ top traits as a run defender is his ability to wade through traffic and be completely unfazed by blockers.

He would barely react as bigger pulling guards would attempt to block him and continue on his route to make a big stop like they were toddlers running into his leg at a Chuck E. Cheese.

Perkins’ first game back from his suspension came against Texas Tech, and he did look slightly rusty in his return to action. But as the game went along, it was easy to tell that Perkins got more comfortable, and his natural instincts started to kick in.

It will be interesting to see exactly how Perkins fits into the Patriots’ defense, because 2019 third-round pick Chase Winovich was similarly productive as a pass-rusher and run-stopper in college at Michigan, and it was difficult for him to carve out a consistent role in New England last season. Perkins is slightly more stout, however, and despite being just one pound heavier than Winovich at their respective pro days, he does seem to play with better strength and balance. It’s doubtful that Perkins will play exclusively as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end with New England. He did stand up on the edge at Oklahoma, but he would rarely drop into coverage. He’ll need to become more comfortable in that role if he’s going to start.