Russell Westbrook Shows Up To Wizards Playoff Game Sporting Bruins Jersey

Noted Boston Bruins fan Russell Westbrook is going to play Saturday night.
Truthfully, we don’t know if Westbrook actually is a Bruins fan. However, the Washington Wizards star (who originally was questionable for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers), had some Bruins garb on as he showed up at Capital One Arena.
That’s right, Westbrook was wearing a 2010 Bruins Winter Classic Jersey. And judging by the “C” on the sweater, it’s a Zdeno Chara sweater.
Take a look.
Vintage!
There’s a couple ways to interpret this.
For one, it’s pretty funny that he’s wearing it just days after the Bruins eliminated the Washington Capitals. However, it is a Chara jersey, and Chara played this past season with Washington.
Either way, we can’t argue with the look. Does it beat David Pastrnak’s Saturday night look? Maybe not.