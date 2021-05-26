Ryan Brasier Getting Closer To Rehab Assignment With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier is inching closer to a rehab assignment.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been dealing with a calf injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list. Brasier has yet to pitch for Boston this year, but that soon could change.

“He threw a live BP (Tuesday,)” manager Alex Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to the Red Sox’s finale against the Atlanta Braves. “The next step is to throw a bullpen over the weekend, and then another live BP. From there we’ll assess the situation.”

Of course, this is a lengthy process, and one the Red Sox, understandably, want to be cautious with. But could Brasier be ready for a rehab assignment by next week?

“I think so. It seems that way, it feels that way,” Cora said. “We just gotta make sure with him that he’s physically fit, which is very important. Mechanics are very important with him. … we do believe he’s getting close. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

That’s certainly good news.

First pitch for Red Sox-Braves is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN.