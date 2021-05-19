NESN Logo Sign In

Sabrina Ionescu only is in her second WNBA season, but she’s certainly leaving her mark.

The New York Liberty star posted 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Liberty’s 86-75 win against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

Ionescu’s triple-double wasn’t just the 10th ever amassed in the WNBA, or the first for the Liberty though. The 23-year-old became the youngest player in league history to reach the feat.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE HISTORY FOR SABRINA.@sabrina_i20 becomes the youngest player in #WNBA history to record a triple-double as she records the 10th in league history.#CountIt pic.twitter.com/c1qO5YcR0z — WNBA (@WNBA) May 19, 2021

The Liberty now are 3-0 on the season.

Ionescu easily could add to her already strong season. She was the women NCAA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles in just her sophomore year at Oregon. Sheryl Swoopes is the only player in the WNBA to have two triple-doubles, including the only one in the playoffs.

Now we’ll just wait and see if Ionescu ties or even surpasses Swoopes’ record.