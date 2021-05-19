Scott Brooks Predicts Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Will ‘Be MVP’ Soon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum hasn’t had his best games against the Washington Wizards this season, but he rose to the occasion in the one that mattered most.

And with their season on the line in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, he had to. Tatum had one of the best games of his career.

En route to the Boston Celtics’ 118-110 victory over Washington, the star forward put up 50 points and was a perfect 17-for-17 at the free throw line, a place he’s struggled to get to this season.

And after MVP chants broke out for Tatum as he took his shots at the line, Wizards’ coach Scott Brooks brought the same conversation to his postgame availability.

“He’s a great player,” Brooks said, via NBC Sports Boston. “He’s not a great young player, he’s a great player. He’s going to be an MVP in this league soon.”

Tatum also had eight rebounds, four assists and a steal against Washington.

Next up, he’ll continue to make a case for himself as a future MVP in the first round of the playoffs, where the Celtics face a daunting Brooklyn Nets team.