Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Start Vs. A’s, But Not Due To Injury

Fans headed to the Oakland Coliseum to watch Shohei Ohtani pitch Thursday had some tough luck.

The Los Angeles Angels starter was scratched and had his start pushed to Friday because he didn’t have enough time to prepare for their game against the Athletics after getting stuck in Bay Area traffic.

Apparently, the team got held up in quite a jam due to an accident on the Bay Bridge, according to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. The report said the team had to rely on the BART and there were complications there, too. But in a pretty funny twist, the San Francisco’s public transportation system said it has nothing to do with them.

First, wow, what an honor to host a baseball superstar like Shohei Ohtani on BART.



We did not experience any issues on our end. We confirmed with Operations Control Center there was no delay for any Coliseum-heading train during the Bay Bridge incident. https://t.co/Ve3E4McdlJ — SFBART (@SFBART) May 28, 2021

Accidents stink. So does being late for something important. But this probably is the only time most people have been able to relate to Ohtani, who is quite the unicorn in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani still will play Thursday and serve as the designated hitter.

