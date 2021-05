NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle broke his goalless streak Thursday.

The Boston Bruins forward went 28 straight games without recording a goal, but when the Bruins needed him most he broke through the Buffalo Sabres’ defense and buried his sixth goal of the season to help the B’s earn a 5-2 win.

For more on Coyle’s breakaway strike, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images