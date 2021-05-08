NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo didn’t take long to get back on the score sheet.

Carlo returned to the Boston Bruins’ lineup May 4 after missing 28 of the squad’s previous 30 games due to a concussion and oblique injury. And he hasn’t shown many signs of rust.

The Bruins defenseman lit the lamp for the first time since returning to the ice Thursday night as Boston took down the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images