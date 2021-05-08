Take Look Back Brandon Carlo’s Third Goal Of Season Thursday Vs. Rangers

Brandon Carlo officially is back

Brandon Carlo didn’t take long to get back on the score sheet.

Carlo returned to the Boston Bruins’ lineup May 4 after missing 28 of the squad’s previous 30 games due to a concussion and oblique injury. And he hasn’t shown many signs of rust.

The Bruins defenseman lit the lamp for the first time since returning to the ice Thursday night as Boston took down the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

For more on Carlo’s third goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

