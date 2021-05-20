NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has been everything the Boston Bruins’ had hoped for.

After a slow start to the 2021 NHL season with the Buffalo Sabres, Hall has looked like a completely different player in Boston.

The left-winger tallied eight goals with the B’s before the regular season ended and already has chipped in two more as Boston has jumped out to a 2-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hall potted the Bruins’ first goal of the night to knot the score at one Wednesday night. Boston would go on to take Game 3 in double overtime 3-2 to take the series lead over Washington.

