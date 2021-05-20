Taylor Hall Scores For Second Straight Game As Bruins Battle Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is making his presence felt on the ice.

The Boston Bruins left winger found the back of the net for the second straight game Wednesday night as the Bruins took on the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hall scored the late game-tying goal in Monday night’s electric Bruins overtime win, and knotted the score once again in the second period of Wednesday’s contest.

