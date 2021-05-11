Taylor Hall Strikes For Ninth Goal Of Season As Bruins Battle Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has been a completely different player since joining the Boston Bruins.

After netting just two goals with the Buffalo Sabres this season, the 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner already has potted seven goals for the Bruins in just 16 games after his first period strike against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Hall’s goal came at the perfect time with the Bruins on a five-on-three advantage to give Boston a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images