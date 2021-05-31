There Are Conflicting Reports On This Team’s Interest In Julio Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Los Angeles Rams in or out on Julio Jones?

Well, it seems to differ depending on who you ask.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo discussed the Rams’ interest in a trade for the Atlanta Falcons receiver on Sunday. And while Garafolo acknowledged the Rams’ lack of draft capital, he still said both LA and the Tennessee Titans were “two of the teams that have had conversations with Atlanta.”

Well, Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk reported later Sunday afternoon the Rams are out on Jones due to said lack of draft capital.

Check out this excerpt:

The Rams have indeed explored the possibility. … That said, they don?t have a first-round pick until 2024, and they may not want to give up other picks in 2022 and/or 2023 ? especially since the next two first-round picks already are destined for Detroit. The Rams also have had cap issues this year, and there are many easy ways to create cap space via restructurings. A new contract for Jones could be the best way, converting most of his $15.3 million base salary to a signing bonus and spreading it over multiple years.

The bigger question is need. They have Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, 2020 second-rounder Van Jefferson, and 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell. Maybe Jefferson (just spitballing) would be included in the trade package, if it were to happen.