The Boston Red Sox are off to a hot start so far this season.

There were plenty of question marks surrounding the team after a lowly 2020 shortened season, but Boston seems to have answered every one so far as it enters Friday night’s clash with the Miami Marlins sporting a 30-20 record.

The Red Sox have put up extremely similar numbers so far in 2021 to the 2019 squad. Through 50 games in 2019, the Red Sox held a team batting average of .258. It was .260 heading into Friday’s tilt.

For more on the comparison, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images