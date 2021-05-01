NESN Logo Sign In

Making Boston Celtics and/or NBA history is no small feat, so Jayson Tatum and his team deserve the plaudits, in which they bask.

The Celtics star scored a career-high 60 points Friday night, leading Boston to a 149-143 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. Tatum’s and Boston’s performances truly were historic, as some interesting stats via NBA.com can attest.

Let’s start with some firsts:

— Tatum tied Larry Bird’s Celtics record for most points in a game. Bird scored 60 points March 12, 1985 in a 125-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

— Tatum is the first Celtics player with multiple 50-point games in a season. He scored 53 on April 9 in Boston’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, breaking a Celtics record Bird had held for 36-plus years.

Now for the seconds:

— At age 23, Tatum is the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 60 points. Only Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker managed to do so at a younger age, when he scored 70 against the Celtics on March 24, 2017, at age 20.