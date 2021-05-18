These Stats Show How Badly Bruins Have Bullied Capitals’ Top Pair

Can’t imagine Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson are having a fun time against the Bruins.
The Capitals’ top defensive pairing was worked over in Washington’s 3-2 Game 2 overtime loss to Boston, which tied the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series as it shifts to Boston.
The eye test would tell you that the Bruins’ top six was finding a lot of success against the Orlov-Carlson combo. But one look at the numbers, and sheesh!
For those unaware of what they’re looking at, here’s the crux:
— When the Bruins’ top line is on the ice at the same time as Orlov-Carlson, Boston is outshooting Washington 28-16.
— When the Bruins’ second line is on the ice at the same time as Orlov-Carlson, Boston is outshooting Washington 12-1.
— Despite this, though, the Orlov-Carlson pair has only given up one goal to each line, and they’ve been on the ice for a Washington goal against the Bruins’ top line.
That ultimately might be the Bruins’ key to victory in the series. While sound puck-movers, Orlov and, to a larger degree, Carlson are bad defensive defensemen. If the Bruins, especially when they have last change in Boston, can put their top dogs out against those two, they’ll be able to bully them.
The next chance for that to happen will be Wednesday in Game 3, which will be at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.