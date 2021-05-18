These Stats Show How Badly Bruins Have Bullied Capitals’ Top Pair

NESN Logo Sign In

Can’t imagine Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson are having a fun time against the Bruins.

The Capitals’ top defensive pairing was worked over in Washington’s 3-2 Game 2 overtime loss to Boston, which tied the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series as it shifts to Boston.

The eye test would tell you that the Bruins’ top six was finding a lot of success against the Orlov-Carlson combo. But one look at the numbers, and sheesh!

For those unaware of what they’re looking at, here’s the crux:

— When the Bruins’ top line is on the ice at the same time as Orlov-Carlson, Boston is outshooting Washington 28-16.

— When the Bruins’ second line is on the ice at the same time as Orlov-Carlson, Boston is outshooting Washington 12-1.