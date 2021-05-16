These Stats Show Just How Good Red Sox Starters Recently Have Been

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox rotation doesn’t have a ton of star power, especially with Chris Sale currently out of the picture, but make no mistake: Boston starters this season have been among the best in baseball.

And they’ve been especially impressive over their last nine starts.

Martin Perez on Saturday delivered his fourth consecutive strong outing, pitching six scoreless innings in Boston’s 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Red Sox Notes after the game sent a tweet detailing the recent success of team’s rotation.

Take a look:

Last 9 Red Sox starts:



Rodriguez ? 5.0 IP, 1 R

Richards ? 7.0 IP, 4 R

Pivetta ? 6.0 IP, 2 R

Pérez ? 5.0 IP, 1 R



Eovaldi ? 6.0 IP, 1 R

Rodriguez ? 6.0 IP, 4 R

Richards ? 6.0 IP, 0 R

Pivetta ? 6.0 IP, 2 R

Pérez ? 6.0 IP, 0 R



Totals: 2.55 ERA (53.0 IP, 15 R) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 15, 2021

And here are the season ERA numbers for Red Sox starters:

Red Sox starting pitcher ERA leaders:



Nick Pivetta ? 3.16

Martín Pérez ? 3.40

Garrett Richards ? 3.89

Eduardo Rodriguez ? 4.15

Nathan Eovaldi ? 4.20

Tanner Houck ? 4.35



Total: 3.79 ERA — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 15, 2021

Whether Boston’s rotation is built for the playoffs — Sale or no Sale — remains to be seen. However, at this point, it probably is fair to say that Alex Cora’s staff is more than good enough to fuel regular season success.