These Stats Show Just How Good Red Sox Starters Recently Have Been

The Red Sox rotation doesn’t have a ton of star power, especially with Chris Sale currently out of the picture, but make no mistake: Boston starters this season have been among the best in baseball.
And they’ve been especially impressive over their last nine starts.
Martin Perez on Saturday delivered his fourth consecutive strong outing, pitching six scoreless innings in Boston’s 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Red Sox Notes after the game sent a tweet detailing the recent success of team’s rotation.
Take a look:
And here are the season ERA numbers for Red Sox starters:
Whether Boston’s rotation is built for the playoffs — Sale or no Sale — remains to be seen. However, at this point, it probably is fair to say that Alex Cora’s staff is more than good enough to fuel regular season success.
On the season, the Red Sox rotation ranks fifth in the American League in ERA and sixth in all of baseball in Fangraphs WAR.
That’ll play.