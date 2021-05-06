This Fiery Martin Perez Remark Will Pump Up Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The hot start to the 2021 Major League Baseball season was no fluke. The Boston Red Sox are a good baseball team.

Just ask Martin Perez.

The Red Sox as of Thursday morning are tied for the second-best record in the big leagues, even after falling to the Tigers on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Detroit is shaping up to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season, but the Sox aren’t hanging their heads after coming up short in a favorable matchup.

Following Wednesday’s contest, Perez — who was saddled with a no decision after allowing two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings — set the tone for Boston heading into the series finale.

” … I know that people say (the Red Sox are) not going to be good this year, and I’m sorry for what I’m going to say, but we are (expletive) good,” Perez told reporters, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “So tomorrow we’re going to do our job and come here and win games.”

The Red Sox and the Tigers will play afternoon baseball Thursday as they wrap up their three-game set. NESN will have complete coverage of the contest, with pregame action beginning at noon ET, followed by first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

