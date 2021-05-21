Tim Tebow Jaguars Jerseys Apparently Flying Off Shelves At NFL Shop

NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Tebow officially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars — as a tight end — on Thursday.

Now, it appears his merchandise is flying off the shelves at the official NFL online store.

Sorting all NFLShop.com gear by “Top Sellers” on Friday revealed that the top five selling items were Tebow items. This includes jerseys (men’s, women’s and youth) and name & number T-shirts (men’s and women’s).

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday morning pointed out the Tebow buying frenzy.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

The sudden Tebow craze is even more jarring when viewing the Jaguars jersey section of NFLShop.com, which highlights that his jersey is outselling that of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was just selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence, of course, is considered a generational prospect whose talent could change the franchise’s fortunes for the foreseeable future. Tebow, a former QB, turns 34 in August and hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2012, thanks in large to a five-year professional baseball career in the New York Mets minor league system.