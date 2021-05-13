Tom Brady Floats Analogy For Buccaneers’ Week 4 Game Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has not taken a snap at Gillette Stadium since Jan. 4 of last year.

That will change in early October.

Brady will make his return to Foxboro in Week 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers visit the Patriots. It will mark the first time Brady — who spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots — plays in New England as a visitor.

This early-season contest features a fascinating dynamic and comes with a slew of intriguing storylines. But Brady tried to put Bucs-Pats in simple terms via Twitter on Thursday.

“It?s like when your high school friends meet your college friends,” Brady tweeted.

Brady’s father was much more emphatic as he looked ahead to this highly anticipated matchup. Tom Brady Sr. “started salivating” when he saw the Bucs-Pats arrangements and he believes Tampa Bay will take down New England “rather handily.”