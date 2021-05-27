Tom Brady Pays Tribute To ‘Incredible Teammate’ Adam Vinatieri

NESN Logo Sign In

A key component of the first three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England has called it a career.

Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday announced his NFL retirement after 24 seasons. Vinatieri leaves the game as the league’s all-time scoring leader, with four Super Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections also on his résumé.

Tribute posts and congratulatory messages came in abundance for Vinatieri following his retirement announcement. Among those to salute the now-former kicker was Tom Brady, who was Vinatieri’s Patriots teammate for six seasons.

“Congrats @Vinatieri on an incredible career,” Brady posted on his Instagram story. “When you look up clutch in the dictionary it should have your picture. An incredible teammate with an incredible work ethic. Honored to have played with the GOAT.”

Vinatieri is a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame. Being honored in Canton shouldn’t be ruled out either.

Thumbnail photo via USATODAY