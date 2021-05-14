Tom Brady Shouts Out Niece, Maya, While Poking Fun At Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady can’t help but marvel at his niece’s accomplishments on the softball field.

And if he can highlight her success while also poking fun at a longtime friend and NFL teammate, well, why not?

That’s exactly what Brady did Friday, one day after his niece, Maya, hit two home runs for the UCLA softball team against Arizona at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Twitter shared a clip of Maya’s second homer, a towering blast to right-center field. He quote-tweeted the video and took a jab at Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski, who attended the University of Arizona before being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010.

“Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya,” Brady wrote.

This, of course, is in reference to Gronkowski recently setting a “world record” by catching a football dropped out of a helicopter said to be hovering 600 feet above Arizona Stadium.