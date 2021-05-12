Tom Brady Trolls Cowboys After Announcement Of NFL Season Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers climbed to the football mountaintop in Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay.

Now, the reigning Super Bowl champions have the honor of hosting the first game of the 2021 NFL season.

The upcoming campaign will kick off Thursday, Sept. 9 when Brady and Co. welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Raymond James Stadium for a primetime tilt. Not long after the Week 1 showdown was announced, TB12 took to Instagram to express excitement for the season opener and also poke fun at the Cowboys.

Cowboys-Bucs comes with plenty of intrigue. In addition to Tampa Bay beginning its title defense, we’ll also receive our first look at Dak Prescott in his return from injury.

This “Thursday Night Football” contest isn’t even the most highly anticipated Bucs game of the first quarter of the campaign, however. That honor goes to the Week 4 collision between Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images