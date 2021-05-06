Tom Brady Upgrades To Even Larger, More Expensive Luxury Yacht

NESN Logo Sign In

If you thought the yacht Tom Brady purchased late last year was nice, just wait until you see his new one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made headlines during the winter when he purchased a multimillion-dollar luxury vessel. Brady eventually rode the nearly 55-foot Wajer 55 S during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV victory parade, which saw the 43-year-old QB get actually drunk.

But Brady apparently desired an upgrade. During an April 29 live stream for Wajer Yachts, the future Hall of Famer revealed his recent preordering of the 77-foot Wajer 77, which set him back roughly $6 million.

Check this thing out:

“I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” Brady said during the live stream. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.’

” … The 55S is an amazing boat, and it’s been an amazing boat for our family. I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”