Even Matt Cooke Thinks Tom Wilson Crossed Line Vs. Rangers

When you do something reckless in an NHL game and Matt Cooke isn’t on your side, you know you’ve gone to far.

Tom Wilson, step right up.

The Washington Capitals chucklehead has been widely criticized for his actions Monday against the New York Rangers, which included punching Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head and bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice.

John Scott has condemned Wilson, as has a handful of members of the Rangers organization.

And in an interview with The Athletic, Cooke, who most notably ended the career of Marc Savard with a predatory hit, admitted Wilson went too far.

Here is an excerpt:

“(Wilson) looked like a toddler having a fit with this last one. To me, what he did has nothing to do with hockey. This becomes about respect for your opponents and the ability to control emotions within a scenario. This last instance sheds a negative light on Tom Wilson that actually has nothing to do with the game. And I think thatâ€™s what a lot of people have the biggest problem with about this last one.