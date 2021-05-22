Tom Wilson Has Been Impressively Bad In Capitals-Bruins Series

NESN Logo Sign In

It probably will be somewhat satisfying to Bruins fans to know just how bad Tom Wilson has been for the Capitals during Washington’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against Boston.

Wilson and the Caps went down 3-1 after the Bruins took Game 4 in a convincing 4-1 win. The forward, who had 13 goals and 20 assists in the regular season, hasn’t been making an impact on the ice save for a two-point night in Game 1.

In fact, when Wilson is on the ice at even strength, the Bruins tend to find ways to score.

According to Twitter user Tucker Boynton, “Wilson has been on the ice for five of Boston’s eight 5v5 goals in this series, the most of any Capital.”

Ah, shucks.

We’ll see if that trend continues Sunday when Washington returns home to try to stave off elimination in Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images