Tre Nixon Takeaways: Patriots Wideout Could Be Seventh-Round Steal

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have made a habit of subverting expectations at the wide receiver position in the NFL draft.

The Patriots had a clear need at wideout and a loaded class of prospects to choose from last year. They wound up drafting 10 players. None of them were receivers.

This year, same story. New England had improved its receiving corps by adding Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency, but wideout still was viewed as one of the team’s biggest draft needs, especially following Julian Edelman’s retirement announcement.

But again, the Patriots waited — and waited, and waited. Finally, late on Day 3, they used their eighth and final selection (No. 242 overall) on their first and only receiver: UCF’s Tre Nixon.

As a seventh-round pick, Nixon will enter the NFL with basement-level expectations and won’t be a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this summer. But after delving deeper into his background and skill set and reviewing film from his final three collegiate seasons, we believe the 6-foot, 187-pound pass-catcher has a chance to outperform his draft slot if he stays healthy.

A former four-star recruit, Nixon received offers from 39 FBS schools — including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State — before committing to Ole Miss. He hardly saw the field for the Rebels (one catch in 10 games as a redshirt freshman) but flourished after transferring to UCF.

Nixon started every game over his first two seasons with the Knights, catching 40 passes for 562 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 and 49 catches for 830 yards and seven scores in 2019. During the latter, he ranked second in receiving yards on a UCF team that boasted the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the FBS. Only Gabriel Davis had more. (The Buffalo Bills subsequently drafted Davis in the fourth round, and he caught seven touchdown passes as a rookie.)