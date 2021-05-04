Tristan Thompson Added To Injury Report For Celtics-Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson was added to the injury report for the Boston Celtics’ upcoming game against the Orlando Magic.

After practice Tuesday, head coach Brad Stevens provided positive updates on Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, though the latter won’t play in Wednesday’s game against Orlando with a right ankle sprain.

Now, it looks like Thompson’s availability is to be determined. The center is questionable to play against the Magic with a left pectoral strain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (left pectoral strain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2021

This isn’t ideal timing for Thompson, who missed 13 straight games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols before returning April 7.

As for Brown, he’s day-to-day after reports indicated optimism from the Celtics that the guard avoided serious injury Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images